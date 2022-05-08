Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism, says ‘haq banta hai..’

Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari has weighed in on the nepotism topic, saying that parents work hard to make their children's lives comfortable and that it is their right to provide for them. In a new interview, she was asked whether it parents like her mother, star Shweta Tiwari, 'gave her daughter nothing.'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak said, "I believe that outsiders are marginalised and to a sense that is true, maybe sometimes they are overlooked. But you know there are equal cons I would say of being related to someone that has made it. More than anything else, just the pressure of living up to what they have created and the love that audiences have for them. I know, that no matter what I do, people will always think that my mom is better and that is something that I have never refuted in my life and I will never because she is better. I am a part of her. I am a much smaller part of her. So for me to grow where she is, it will take me a lot of time. But also, my mom had a lot of struggle in her life from a young age.”

She also added, “One thing that I just want to put out there, people may or may not accept it. People, who have worked so much just like my mom who came from nothing, next to nothing and she worked her way up. Would it be fair, if out of that, she gave her daughter nothing? All of that work of hers is gone in vain.”



She also said that parents do this in order to provide a better life for their children. One may believe you're shaming the child, but you're actually shaming the parent. They've put in so much effort. It is their right to provide a bit for their children, its is something you cannot take away from them. The actress was quoted saying "unka haq banta hai ki woh apne baccho ko thoda provide karein."



Palak has appeared in a few music videos and is currently awaiting the release of her debut feature film. Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence following her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parvarrish, Baal Veer, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan were among the television series in which she appeared. She won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, two reality shows.