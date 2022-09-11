Shweta Tiwari reveals she asks daughter Palak Tiwari to not get married, says 'I don’t believe in...'

File Photo

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is a true diva. She is also a social media star and keeps her followers engaged. The actress who is mom to two kids, a son and daughter has talked about what she tells her daughter about marriage.

She told Bomaby Times, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

For those who don’t know her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary and her second with Abhinav Kohli ended because of reasons best known to her.

According to BollywoodLife, Talking about her divorce, Shweta had said, "Palak, who is only 12 years old, has seen the atrocities done by her father on me. He beat and harassed me many times in front of her. But, she always had a hope that her father would love her as she watches Raja on TV. He made many false claims about me that I would not allow him to meet my daughter."

"During the divorce, we made two proposals, either take a house, which will also be in the name of our daughter Palak. Or take a house which will be named after him and stay away from Palak. He immediately chose the latter option. He wanted to get a house to take away from our life and I bought Shanti for my daughter and myself at this cost," she added.