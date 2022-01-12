Shweta Tiwari looks insanely hot as she flaunts her toned abs in viral photos, daughter Palak Tiwari reacts

Every time TV star Shweta Tiwari drops a photo on Instagram, her fans are left asking for more. The mother of two, Shweta has been taking the internet by storm with her sizzling hot photos lately. Ever since her dramatic physical transformation, it seems like Shweta is getting younger and more gorgeous by the day.

At her fittest currently, Shweta has no qualms in flaunting the figure she worked hard to achieve. And so, she leaves no opportunity to share stunning pictures from her photoshoots with her fans on social media.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to drop some bold and sizzling hot photos showing off her toned midriff and her assets clad in a lehenga choli. Shweta opted for a bronze makeup look and left her hair open in curls. She also lit up a few photos with her million-dollar smile.

On her post, several fans dropped heart and fire emojis and left compliments. Even her daughter Palak Tiwari dropped a few comments like "Show them queen", "Beauty queen", "Legend behaviour" and "Style icon" to compliment her mother.

Check out the photos below:

Days ago, the 41-year-old left netizens in shock with her photos in a semi-sheer saree. Shweta looked every bit the diva she is as she flaunted her curves in the Indian attire. Her steamy photos took the internet by storm and fans compared her with her daughter, stating they both look the same age.

Check out Shweta's photos below:

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh, she was one of the top five contestants of the show.