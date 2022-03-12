Shweta Tiwari looks gorgeous in black top and slit skirt, netizens call her 'queen of hearts'

It seems like Shweta Tiwari has a time machine or possesses some magical power to control time. This is because Tiwari is ageing in reverse. She still looks as pretty as Prena, and sometimes more than that. The latest picture of Tiwari proves our claim, she looks gorgeous in a black top, teamed up with a side slit skirt.

Check out the photo

As soon as the photo surfaced, her fans went frenzy and they poured out love at her looks. Shweta's daugther Palak commented, "QUEEEEEEENNNNNNNNBBB." One of her followers said, "Queen of hearts." Another user added, "Queen." One of her said, "Wawwwaaaoo dil Baugh Baugh hojata h after seee you aisa lagta h aap amar ho isi age me yahi pe stop h aapki aage or isi trha always nikhar aate rhega aapme in future bhi." Another fan of Tiwari said, "U inspire me." One of her die-hard went too ahead and said, "Can’t thank your Mom and Dad enough for making someone as beautiful as you."

Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta says that people mock Palak by calling her skinny, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain ki 'yeh kitni sukdi hai,' but I never say anything to her. Sr Tiwari further added, "That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. Shweta even added that these days, Instagram is enough to troll people. She even adds that people use words like 'skinny' and 'malnourished' but she doesn't care.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress even revealed that her daughter does get affected with trollers and their comments, " She asks, 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. Shweta further advised her that for her age it is ok. "As you grow older, your body will change," says Shweta. Palak garnered appreciation for her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Hardy Sandhu. She will soon mark her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Misra's horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.'