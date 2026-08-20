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Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram Munde: 'Please dhyaan dijiye'

Shweta Tiwari raised hygiene concerns after allegedly finding a cockroach at home following a cold drink delivery and tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde for action.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink delivery, tags FDA chief Tukaram Munde: 'Please dhyaan dijiye'
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Television actress Shweta Tiwari has raised concerns over hygiene after allegedly finding a cockroach in her home following a cold drink delivery. The actress shared a video of the insect on social media and tagged the delivery platform as well as Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde, urging him to look into the issue.

In the video, Shweta showed the items she had ordered and pointed out the cockroach moving around her house. She said, “Aur us ke saath, cockroach bhi aaya. Yeh dekhiye, cockroach pure ghar pe bhag raha hai. Yeh raha, chhota sa. So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, abhi yaha par humare ghar pe cockroaches aa rahe hai. Aap kahan ho, please dhyaan dijiye.”

The actress's post comes amid growing attention on Tukaram Munde, who has been carrying out strict inspections and action against food safety and hygiene violations across Maharashtra.

Munde, an IAS officer and the state's FDA Commissioner, has been involved in inspections of restaurants, food businesses and quick-commerce warehouses. His actions on food safety and hygiene have also made him a talking point on social media.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular faces in Indian television. She became a household name after playing Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later appeared in shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai and Main Hoon Aparajita.

She has also participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 4, which she won, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is currently seen in The Traitors Season 2.

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