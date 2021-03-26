Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary meets daughter Palak Tiwari after 13 years, says 'there were no grudges'
Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari were married for seven years and Shweta fought for six years to get a divorce from him.
Raja Chaudhary, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari , Instagram
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Raja Chaudhary is one happy father. Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband and Palak Tiwari's father Raja posted a photo of reuniting with his daughter after 13 years on his Facebook account with the caption 'Moment of my life'. Shweta and Raja were married for 7 years before they parted ways.
Speaking about his meeting with daughter Palak, Raja spoke to ETimes and said, "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown-up girl. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn't met at all. I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari talks between us. I told her about my side of the family -- her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her."
Raja and Shweta were married for seven years and Shweta fought for six years to get a divorce from him.
Raja says he wants to make the most of the second chance that life gave him. He said, "Life has given me a second chance to mend things between me and my daughter and I am trying to make the most of it. My love for Palak has not changed at all over these years, even though I wasn't allowed to meet her all these years. But when I met her today, I realized my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it's all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now."