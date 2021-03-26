Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary meets daughter Palak Tiwari after 13 years, says 'there were no grudges'

Raja Chaudhary is one happy father. Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband and Palak Tiwari's father Raja posted a photo of reuniting with his daughter after 13 years on his Facebook account with the caption 'Moment of my life'. Shweta and Raja were married for 7 years before they parted ways.

Speaking about his meeting with daughter Palak, Raja spoke to ETimes and said, "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown-up girl. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn't met at all. I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari talks between us. I told her about my side of the family -- her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her."

Raja and Shweta were married for seven years and Shweta fought for six years to get a divorce from him.

Raja says he wants to make the most of the second chance that life gave him. He said, "Life has given me a second chance to mend things between me and my daughter and I am trying to make the most of it. My love for Palak has not changed at all over these years, even though I wasn't allowed to meet her all these years. But when I met her today, I realized my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it's all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now."