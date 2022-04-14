Shweta Tiwari drops photo with 'living legends' Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab

Recently, Shweta Tiwari had a fangirl moment when she met Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab. As she uploaded a photo with the senior actors, Shweta referred to them as "living legends." Fans reacted positively to the post, stating that all three of them are stunning.

On Wednesday, Shweta posted the photo to her Instagram account. On a sunny day, Shweta Tiwari, Zeenat Aman, and Zarina Wahab smiled at the camera as they posed for the photo.

Shweta captioned it, "Ahem…Ahem..Wear your glasses plss (sunglasses emoji). Their glow will blind you!" She added a sunny and a star emojis along with the hashtags, "#livinglegends #zeenatamanji #zarinawahabji."

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 12, Shweta shared a reel in which she can be seen vibing to the popular romantic track 'Sham'. The actress looked extremely cute in the video, which she captioned "Just Vibing".

Shweta Tiwari, who won the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2011, also shares posts with her 21-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari, who rose to prominence last year after performing in Harrdy Sandhu's viral success 'Bijlee Bijlee.' With their videos, the mother-daughter duo frequently breaks the internet.

Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta says that people mock Palak by calling her skinny, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain ki 'yeh kitni sukdi hai,' but I never say anything to her. Sr Tiwari further added, "That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has.” Shweta even added that these days, Instagram is enough to troll people. She even adds that people use words like 'skinny' and 'malnourished' but she doesn't care.