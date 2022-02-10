Shweta Agarwal flaunts baby bump in black monokini, drops adorable photo with singer-husband Aditya Narayan

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his wife, former actor Shweta Agarwal Jha are expecting their first child together.

On Wednesday, Shweta hopped on to her Instagram account to drop a photo from her pregnancy photoshoot featuring her husband Aditya. In the adorable photo, a priceless moment seems to have been captured, where the couple is seen making the most of the time embracing the journey of pregnancy together and feeling excited to become parents.

Both Aditya and Shweta are seen donning outfits. While Shweta is seen sporting a black monokini teamed with an unbuttoned black shirt, Aditya is seen twinning with the mommy-to-be in a plain black tee and black denim. The monochrome filter makes the photo even more special and captures the true essence of the couple's happiness.

In the caption, Shweta wrote, "From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey." She followed it with a heart emoji.

Check out her post below:



On January 24, Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He dropped a happy photograph of the two in which Shweta's huge baby bump is visible. "Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya captioned the post.

Fans and members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with congratulatory wishes. "Wow ..how beautiful. Congratulations to both of you," singer Neha Kakkar commented. "Heartiest congratulations. What a wonderful news," singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit', tied the knot in December 2020.