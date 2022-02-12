Search icon
Palak Tiwari serves major fashion goals, 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl's stunning photos set internet ablaze

Palak Tiwari dropped a carousel of photos striking various sensuous poses donning a rose pink bodycon dress paired with a white coat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who recently made her debut with Harrdy Sandhu's music video, 'Bijlee Bijlee', is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures. 

A fashionista in her own right, Palak, who has emerged as an overnight sensation in the showbiz world after 'Bijlee Bijlee' became a chartbuster hit, is serving some serious fashion goals with her new photos. 

A replica of her mom in more ways than one including looks and her style, Palak made heads turn as she dropped some sizzling hot photos in a bodycon dress teamed with a white coat. 

Palak dropped a carousel of photos striking various sensuous poses donning a rose pink bodycon dress paired with a white coat. She left her hair open, opted for minimum makeup and completed her look with a dazzling pair of earrings. 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)


On the work front, Palak was recently snapped for an ad shoot with Varun Dhawan and will be seen making her Bollywood debut soon.

