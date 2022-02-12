Palak Tiwari serves major fashion goals, 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl's stunning photos set internet ablaze

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who recently made her debut with Harrdy Sandhu's music video, 'Bijlee Bijlee', is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures.

A fashionista in her own right, Palak, who has emerged as an overnight sensation in the showbiz world after 'Bijlee Bijlee' became a chartbuster hit, is serving some serious fashion goals with her new photos.

A replica of her mom in more ways than one including looks and her style, Palak made heads turn as she dropped some sizzling hot photos in a bodycon dress teamed with a white coat.

Palak dropped a carousel of photos striking various sensuous poses donning a rose pink bodycon dress paired with a white coat. She left her hair open, opted for minimum makeup and completed her look with a dazzling pair of earrings.

Check out the photos below:



On the work front, Palak was recently snapped for an ad shoot with Varun Dhawan and will be seen making her Bollywood debut soon.