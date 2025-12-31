Shubhangi Atre finally reveals REAL REASON for quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, took sly dig at Shilpa Shinde: 'Koi cheez beech mein chhodna...'

As the OG Angoori bhabhi, Shilpa Shinde, returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shubhangi Atre revealed why she quit the show after 10 years, and even took a subtle dig at Shilpa.

Actress Shubhangi Atre finally revealed why she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after 10 years, and even took a sly dig at the OG Angoori Bhabhi, Shilpa Shinde. For the unversed, Shubhangi joined the popular sitcom after Shilpa quit it midway, alleging foul play by the makers. For the second season, Shubhangi decided not to return and move ahead to explore other opportunities, making way for Shilpa to reprise her iconic character. Now, in a recent interview, Subhangi revealed why she decided to step back from the show and indirectly mocked Shilpa for her questionable professionalism.

I parted ways with the makers amicably: Shubhangi Atre

While speaking to Hindi Rush, Atre revealed that the primary reason for her to quit Bhabiji 2.0 was to move on from a mundane life, exploring new avenues. Shubhangi confirmed that, unlike Shilpa, she parted ways with the makers amicably, without affecting her bond with the makers. "Main jaane ka mere khayal se koi issue bhi nahi tha. Sab kuch bahut mutually, bahut respectfully hua, aur main Mrs Kohli ke jaane ko bahut zyada respect karti hoon. Main &TV team ke liye bhi bahut grateful hoon. Aur woh sab bhi jaante hain. Abhi hum awards mein mile the, ITA mein, main Mrs Kohli ke paas gayi thi, aur woh har jagah mera haath pakad ke chal rahi thi. Toh main wahan bahut grateful thi."

Why did Shubhangi decide to quit Bhabiji 2.0?

Speaking about the same, Atre revealed that to explore other opportunities, she decided to move on from her comfort zone. "Aur phir mujhe lagta hai ki ek hi cheez ko aap kitne time tak karoge? Matlab jo decision tha bahar aane ka, woh main khud bhi chaah rahi thi. As an actor, apne aap ko explore karna, thoda aur jaanna zaroori hota hai. Kyunki phir yeh waqt laut ke nahi aata. Yeh 10 saal kaafi achhe se ho gaye the."

'Maine apni commitment last din tak nibhayi': Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi further confirmed that she didn't leave the first season midway and stayed true to her commitment. "Jo meri commitment thi Mrs Kohli se, ki main is season ko aakhri din tak poori commitment ke saath complete karungi. Is season ko khatam karke hi nikalungi. Jaise main aayi thi, aan-baan-shaan ke saath, usi dignity aur respect ke saath show ko uske destination tak pahucha kar nikalungi. Woh mera promise tha, aur woh maine poora kiya."

Shubhangi Atre took a sly dig at Shilpa Shinde

Recently, Shilpa Shinde spoke ill of Atre in media interviews. The latter got an opportunity, and she also took a sly dig at her by saying, "Mujhe kabhi bhi koi cheez beech mein chhodna pasand nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai agar hum kuch shuru karte hain, aur usse itne saare log jude hote hain, toh yeh meri zimmedari hoti hai ki main us cheez ko uske destination tak pahunchaoon. Aur wahi maine kiya. Aur main bahut khush hoon."