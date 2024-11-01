Netizens hail Shrutika Arjun for exposing Vivian Dsena's disrespect towards selective contestants in Bigg Boss 18.

Shrutika Arjun and Vivian Dsena, who shared a bond like sister and brother in the first week of Bigg Boss 18, have turned enemies, all thanks to the changing dynamics in the house. Netizens can’t stop praising Shrutika for giving Vivian (time god) a tough time after he put her in jail.

The Twitter has exploded with fans supporting Shrutika Arjun. In the recent episode, Shrutika and Vivian got into a fight after Shrutika moved Vivian’s cup and the actor commented, “Please wash this cup, I don’t like people touching my personal belongings.” Shrutika gave a sharp reply to this and said, “Everyone is touching utensils while making food, or washing dishes, don’t eat then.” The video is now going viral with netizens slamming Vivian’s rude behaviour.

One of the tweets read, “Shrutika is on fire, Vivian Dsena is the new joker of Bigg Boss 18.” Another user wrote, “Vivian Dsena deserves chappal seriously. He can’t flush after using the toilet and he wants the cup clean after someone touches it. He is the most misogynist contestant of this season.” Another wrote, “Someone had said, ‘I’ll do so many mic drop moments that you’ll get tired picking it up.’ Never knew it would be applicable to Shrutika Arjun. She literally owned the episode today.”

Shrutika Arjun is the true superstar of tonight's episode! She boldly called out and exposed Vivian's selective disrespect toward certain contestants. Her logic was absolutely on point! Vivian had no answers.

Vivian Dsena deserves chappal seriously.

Khudse flush ni chalta or isko touch se cup saaf karwana h.

He is the most misogynist contestant of this season.#Bb18 #BiggBoss18 #ShrutikaArjun

October 31, 2024

After Vivian Dsena became the new time god of Bigg Boss 18, he was given the power to send two contestants to jail. He chose Shrutika and Rajat Dalal for the punishment. Bigg Boss then gave the power to decide the menu for the housemates to Shrutika and Rajat and Shrutika found a loophole in the instructions and turned it in her favour rather than the housemates. Not only this, she even boldly called out Vivian Dsena’s selective disrespect towards certain contestants leaving Vivian speechless.

Shrutika Arjun is turning out to be a very strong competitor among the housemates with her logical point of view and her strong opinions. Vivian Dsena on the other hand, is coming out to be an arrogant and rude person in the house and netizens even called him a hypocrite for making a rule of not washing the dishes after lights are turned off in the house while he himself did it just a day before becoming the Time god.

It will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will call out Vivian Dsena’s hypocrisy and support Shrutika Arjun in the Weekend Ka Vaar. For the unversed, Salman Khan will come a day early for the Weekend Ka Vaar this week to celebrate Diwali with the housemates. He will be seen giving a reality check to Rajat Dalal for being two-faced and not clear with his opinions and even introducing a new wildcard contestant who is going to create a stir in the house.

