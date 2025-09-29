Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'

Child actor Veer Sharma's parents react to the tragic loss of the children, Veer and his elder brother, Shaurya. While speaking to News18, their mother, actress Rita Sharma, admitted that she still feels that the kids will be playing in the home and will come back to them. For the unversed, Veer (10), popularly known for his role in Veer Hanuman and Shrimad Narayan, along with his elder brother, Shaurya (15), died in a tragic fire incident at their Rajasthan home due to a short circuit. Both brothers were sleeping when smoke filled their flat, and they couldn’t get out in time.

Child actor Veer Sharma's parents react to the tragic loss of the children, Veer and his elder brother, Shaurya. While speaking to News18, their mother, actress Rita Sharma, admitted that she still feels that the kids will be playing in the home and will come back to them. For the unversed, Veer (10), popularly known for his role in Veer Hanuman and Shrimad Narayan, along with his elder brother, Shaurya (15), died in a tragic fire incident at their Rajasthan home due to a short circuit. Both brothers were sleeping when smoke filled their flat, and they couldn’t get out in time.

When the portal reached out to Rita, a shattered mother could hardly speak a few words about the grieving loss, and said, "Abhi to bas baithe hue hai hum sab. Kuch samajh nahin aa raha hain kya kare. Bas lagta hai dono abhi daudte hue aa jayenge… par ghar bilkul suna ho gaya hai (We're all just sitting there. We don't know what to do. I feel like they'll come running any minute... but the house is empty)." Rita was unable to speak much and then asked their father to take over.

Veer and Shaurya's father talks about how their kids died a tragic death

On the tragic night, Rita was in Mumbai, and Veer's father was at Jagrata. Recalling the incident, he said, "The Day before yesterday at night, there was an electrical short circuit in our house due to which a lot of fume was generated in the house. My kids were both sleeping in the house. I was nearby only at a Jagrata function. Someone told me there’s smoke coming from my house, so I rushed back. I broke open the door and went inside. It was a pathetic situation. There was smoke everywhere. I couldn’t even see anything, so I hurriedly opened the windows."

Veer and Shaurya's father further added that he rushed both sons to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival. One of them was still conscious while they were heading to the hospital, but he had inhaled a lot of carbon monoxide, leaving doctors helpless. "Humare dono bachche marr gaye. Ek pal ke liye laga main bacha loonga, par bas dekhte hi reh gaya," he said.