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Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2? She says: 'I'll definitely be excited if...'

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra has dismissed reports of her joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2? She says: 'I'll definitely be excited if...'
Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra
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Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shinde in the Lock Upp 2 grand finale to win the Netflix reality show earlier this week. Having previously participated in MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020, now fans are wondering if Shreya will join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, that begins next month. However, the actress has refused such claims and stated that she doesn't wish to participate in any other reality show as a contestant.

Shreya Kalra will not join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20

Taking to her Instagram Channel named Clock It With Shreya, Kalra said, "Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse). I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there's an opportunity to host, mentor, or become a gang leader, then I'll definitely be excited. Maza aajayega agar aisa kuch hogaya tha (It'll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in."

Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestants

Although the official contestant list is still under wraps, several celebrities are reportedly in the running for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured names include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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