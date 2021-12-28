Shraddha Arya drops dance video in bikini from Maldives, fans say ‘Prita beti ye kya kar rahi ho’

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya and Rahul Sharma, who is a naval officer, recently got married in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple is now having a gala time in the Maldives. The pictures and videos from their honeymoon are going viral these days.

Shraddha Arya on Monday dropped a sizzling hot video from the Maldives on Instagram. In the video the actress can be seen wearing a white bikini, dancing by the poolside. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Holiday Hat On!!!” As soon as this video was uploaded, her fans started coming on it. One of them wrote, “Prita beti ye kya kar rahi ho,” while another said, “Ache nahi lagta h aesi.”

Meanwhile, there were people who praised the actress. One social media user wrote, “Amazing beauty queen,” while another mentioned, “u look so pretty.”

Watch video:

Earlier, Shraddha had posted a series of her beautiful pictures from the Maldives. It seems the actress is having the best time in the island nation. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!!.”

On the work front, Shraddha, who rose to popularity with ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has acted in several TV serials like ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl’.