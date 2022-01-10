Shraddha Arya comes across husband Rahul Nagpal’s imposter on Instagram, alerts fans

One of the most beautiful actresses Shraddha Arya, who tied the knot with Naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021, in Delhi, has been dropping her romantic honeymoon pics on social media.

Shraddha Arya has a huge fan following on Instagram, her fans love her. After her wedding with Rahul, netizens want to know more and more about her husband. Meanwhile, the actress recently noticed a fake profile of her husband on Instagram and quickly informed her fans about the same.

While sharing the screenshot of the fake profile, Shraddha wrote, “Spread the word, guys”. She further added, “Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.”

She had shared her wedding video on her one-month anniversary. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Rahul aao mujhe uthao… Mujhe uthao (lift me up)… when I feel low. Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month, baby. #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

The actress got married on November 16 in a private ceremony that was attended by tv stars Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas and others. The actress often shares her romantic pics on Instagram.