'Show suffered a huge jolt, but...': Aasif Sheikh on Shilpa Shinde's exit from ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'

‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ has been making its viewers laugh for six years now. The show’s main cast has not changed except for ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ who was earlier played by Shilpa Shinde. The actress had a major fan following but quit the show after a year, owing to differences with the producers.

Actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Tripathi has now opened up about Shinde’s exit from the show and how it suffered a huge jolt. Sheikh, who has been a part of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ since it went on air, also shared how the team had to buckle up to get the show back on track.

While speaking to ETimes Sheikh said, “When Shilpa decided to quit the show, our show suffered a huge jolt. But you have to remember that the show can’t be run by a single person and especially in the Television industry nobody is indispensable I feel. When she quit the show we pulled up our socks and we were ready that there will be a drop in our TRP because she had a major fan following. She was doing a great job but we didn’t give up and worked harder and got the show back on track. We knew that we would get to hear comments like oh we would watch the show for Shilpa now she has gone we don’t watch it and all. Eventually, it doesn’t happen like that.”

He added, “Whenever someone is watching the show, they do it for humour or entertainment. If they still get the humour they will continue to watch it off course the audience missed her for sometime but they started enjoying it again. When Shubhangi Atre entered she picked up everything and did it so well that now it is her fifth year.”

After quitting ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Shilpa Shinde participated in the season 11 of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and emerged as its winner. Shilpa was last seen in web drama ‘Paurashpur’ opposite Annu Kapoor. She was also a part of ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ which also starred comedian Sunil Grover.