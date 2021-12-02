‘Show me one contestant like him’: Salman Khan hails late Sidharth Shukla on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Sidharth Shukla's admirers, friends, and family have been devastated since he passed away. Several pictures of Shehnaaz Gill sobbing on the day of his death also had surfaced, shattering everyone's hearts. Sidharth, on the other hand, is remembered by the online community every day.

He was proclaimed the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and the show's host, Salman Khan, was recently seen praising the late actor for running the entire season by himself during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

He slammed the season 15 contestants, citing examples such as Sidharth Shukla, who was cornered by his season's past contestants for everything that occurred in the house. But he outshone himself every time, and his followers and every guest to the house were impressed.

"Show me at least one contestant who is like him," Salman said after showing the contestants their current status. He went on to remark that he can see fake people in the house this season. I don't believe there is a single winner in the house because everyone is on the same level, which is really low.

Later, he praised the late actor, saying that despite being the only one who was targeted every single time, he tried his hardest to win everyone's heart with his unwavering dedication, and in the end, he was declared the season 13 winner.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla died on September 2nd after a suspected sudden cardiac arrest.