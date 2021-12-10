‘Should women die after divorce’: Kamya Punjabi gives befitting reply to troll who said she failed to save her marriage

Kamya Punjabi isn't afraid to return it to her trolls in a sensible manner. As a result, when a social media user made a derogatory comment about her personal life on one of her posts, the actress responded with a retort. According to the troll, she was unable to save her first marriage. Kamya took a screenshot of the comment and posted it to Twitter with a strong response.

The troll commented, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi had hai (You failed to save your first marriage and got divorced. Then you married for the second time. This is the limit) (sic).”

Kamya Panjabi was quick to respond on Twitter saying, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight) (sic).”

Bunty Negi, a businessman, was Kamya Punjabi's husband for ten years until their divorce in 2013. From her previous marriage him, Kamya has a ten-year-old daughter named Aara.