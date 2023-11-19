Headlines

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

'Should bowl 2-3 overs’: Suresh Raina backs star player to bowl against Australia in World Cup final

Cricket fever peaks as school postpones exam due To IND vs AUS 2023 final match

MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi's birthday with daughter Ziva; video goes viral

Explained: What are Halal-certified products? Why did UP government ban it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

'Should bowl 2-3 overs’: Suresh Raina backs star player to bowl against Australia in World Cup final

Cricket fever peaks as school postpones exam due To IND vs AUS 2023 final match

IND vs AUS: World Cup winners who reached 2023 final

Sanjay Gadhvi's best films ranked

Animals that are only found in Australia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

HomeTelevision

Television

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

There are 17 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, but this number may change very soon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There have been five weeks since Bigg Boss 17 started but the Salman Khan-hosted show has only seen two evictions till now - Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai. Nobody was evicted in the first week. Last week, due to Diwali bash also, nobody was eliminated. This week also no contestant hasn't been shown the exit door. 

There are 17 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss house, but this number may change very soon. As per the recent reports, the makers are planning to evict five housemates together in a group elimination and bring in new wildcards to spice up the game and attract more TRPs.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "An imminent shake-up awaits Bigg Boss 17 with a record-breaking wave of elimination whispers suggesting a staggering five contestants exiting next week. Furthermore, insiders hint at the potential surge of wildcard entries, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama."

The report also mentioned the names of the people makers are trying to rope in as wildcards. These include Adhyayan Suman, Poonam Pandey, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam. Bigg Boss 17 had started with 17 people and two wildcards had already entered the show in the third week - Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, who was evicted within just seven days as per the audience votes.

Meanwhile, this week also saw the reshuffling of the contestants inside the three makaans in the Bigg Boss house. Now, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are in the DIMAAG makaan. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole.

READ | Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This company is offering Rs 83 crore salary to poach top employees from Google, Meta, here's why

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Viral video: Elephants' joyous reunion with human friend after month apart wins the internet

Shahid Afridi denies lobbying for Shaheen's captaincy, says 'wanted Babar Azam to....'

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE