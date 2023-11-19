Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

There are 17 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, but this number may change very soon.

There have been five weeks since Bigg Boss 17 started but the Salman Khan-hosted show has only seen two evictions till now - Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai. Nobody was evicted in the first week. Last week, due to Diwali bash also, nobody was eliminated. This week also no contestant hasn't been shown the exit door.

There are 17 contestants still inside the Bigg Boss house, but this number may change very soon. As per the recent reports, the makers are planning to evict five housemates together in a group elimination and bring in new wildcards to spice up the game and attract more TRPs.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "An imminent shake-up awaits Bigg Boss 17 with a record-breaking wave of elimination whispers suggesting a staggering five contestants exiting next week. Furthermore, insiders hint at the potential surge of wildcard entries, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama."

The report also mentioned the names of the people makers are trying to rope in as wildcards. These include Adhyayan Suman, Poonam Pandey, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam. Bigg Boss 17 had started with 17 people and two wildcards had already entered the show in the third week - Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, who was evicted within just seven days as per the audience votes.

Meanwhile, this week also saw the reshuffling of the contestants inside the three makaans in the Bigg Boss house. Now, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are in the DIMAAG makaan. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole.



