HomeTelevision

Television

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Pooja Bhatt has currently left the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house because of medical reasons.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. Recently, Cyrus walked out of the show because he was not getting proper sleep and food.

Now, as per the latest reports, Pooja Bhatt has currently left the house because of medical reasons. She is expected to return once her medical tests are done. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Falaq Naazz has been evicted from the show on housemates' votes. Soon after the eviction, Falaq joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shared her views about the journey and her disappointments. 

When asked if she regrets anything about her stint in the house, the actress said that she played the game by keeping her integrity intact. Falaq is glad that she didn't plot love to stay in the house. "I'm glad that I played the game honestly, with my real personality. I was not faking it, and neither I played a fake love angle with Avinash to stay relevant in the house or to entertain the audience." Calling it a beautiful journey, Falaq said, "Game khelti, gandh machati toh tiki rehti and waha baithi rehti sabke beech mein." 

On Sunday's episode, Salman announced Falaq, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid in the bottom three. Then he asked housemates to call out the person who has been the most 'disinterested' housemate in the house. Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav took Falaq's name- it was not a surprise. But then, Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt, who are close to Falaq, took her name for the eviction. When Falaq was asked about one contestant, who surprised her, she named Pooja Bhatt. "I am surprised and hurt to a certain extent. I have always maintained my equation with her. I have treated her with utmost respect, even when she nominated me. On the other side, Pooja told Bebika Dhurve that after the show, she will not stay in touch with anyone else except her. That hurt me." 

 

