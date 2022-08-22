Search icon
SHOCKING! Man enters ICU to click selfie with Raju Srivastava, hospital deploys guards

An unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with Raju Srivastava.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

SHOCKING! Man enters ICU to click selfie with Raju Srivastava, hospital deploys guards
Credit: Raju Srivastava/Instagram

The whole nation is praying for Raju Srivastava who is on the ventilator after suffering from a major heart attack, in AIIMS, Delhi. Doctors are trying their best, best neurologist has been called from Kolkata for his treatment.

Meanwhile, an unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with the comedian. He was later questioned by the hospital staff. Raju’s family to the hospital administration about the security. Now, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is being allowed inside without permission. 

For the unversed, Raju was working out in a gym when he collapsed due to heart attack. Since then, the actor is in critical condition and is hospitalised. On Friday, Deepu, Raju’s younger brother, shared a video and expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Emphasizing that Raju Srivastava is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

"He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy." Comedian Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Millions of fans are praying for Raju as he is fighting a battle for his life and continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi.

