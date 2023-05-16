Shocking! Fahmaan Khan shares casting couch experience, says 'he came from behind, and grabbed me'

Credit: Fahmaan Khan/Instagram

Fahmaan Khan, who grabbed everyone’s attention when he appeared as Aryan Singh Rathore in the popular show Imlie which also starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He is currently working for Dharampatnii.

In a recent interview, the actor shocked everyone when he shared his casting couch experience. As per the Hindustan Times report, Fahmaan Khan said, "I've done modelling in my life... I've been through with designers, people who are like this. I know people who are very open about it (their sexuality) and very cool about it. I also have come across people who are cheesy and they make you uncomfortable."

He further added, “I understood what he wanted. So I asked him at the end, 'Tell me what you want very clearly'. He told me and I said, 'Ok, thank you. I respect you and respect that you've been so blunt but I'm not that kind of person'. I started walking out and that person immediately came from behind and grabbed me. He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way. So I pushed him. He said he called the cops on me. I told him it'll take 15 minutes for the cops to come here and in the next 15 minutes, I'll kick the shit out of you, if you touch me again.”

This is not the first time when an actor shared his casting couch experience. A few months ago, Ravi Kishan talked about such an experience. While speaking to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, he said, "This is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape." Kishan remembered his father and said that his dad always taught him that he should approach his work with honesty, he never wanted to take a shortcut. :" knew I was talented."

Ravi recalled the incident, but he also said that he can't name her, as she has become a big shot now. Kishan added, "She had said, ‘coffee peene raat me aaiye (Come over for a cup of coffee in the night)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused.” Ravi said.