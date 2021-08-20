Shocking! Eliminated contestant Urfi Javed says 'Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein sex ho chuka hai on camera’ - watch video

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestants have grabbed headlines with their snarky fights and competitive tasks within just two weeks of its premiere. Urfi Javed, who got eliminated from the house after just one week made remarks against the housemates after coming out. Now, a clip of Urfi has gone viral on social media where she claimed that ‘Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar mein sex ho chuka hai on camera’. Yes! You read that right.

The video is from the time Urfi was still a part of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house and her connection with Zeeshan Khan had ended. Dressed in a backless top and black leather mini skirt, the actress could be seen talking to one of the cameras in the house.

After repeating that there has been sex in the house, a shocked Pratik Sehajpal asks Urfi what is she talking about to which she replies, “Prateek so rahe the kya jab sex ho raha tha on camera?.”

When Pratik says no, Urfi replies, “Tumne sex hote hue nai dekha? Yahan pe do bandar jab sex kar rahe the, tab pata nai Pratik kya kar raha tha.”

Watch the video here:

Urfi tried to entertain the audience with her funny acting and mimicking of people, however, she was evicted after getting low votes from audiences in the first week as she was left without a partner after Zeeshan Khan formed a connection with Divya Agarwal.

After leaving the show Urfi said that she is very upset and wants to come back as a wildcard but doesn’t want her co-contestants wanting that because she "will kill everyone”.

“I am very upset that I have become the first evicted contestant. I don’t think I deserved it. I really don’t know why. People at home and outside everyone are asking how did this happen? Everyone is shocked and I am also shocked. I don’t know," Urfi told IANS.

She added, “If I come then everyone’s going to die. I wish of course. But I hope that the other contestants wish that I don’t come back. I will kill everyone.”

In her week-long stint, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She even made a dress out of garbage bags. And of course it was intentional.

"I made a dress out of garbage bags because there was nothing else there and of course it was intentional. Why wouldn’t I want the camera’s spotlight on me?" she said.

Urfi Javed is known for her work in shows such as ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’ among others.