Shocking! Drashti Dhami exits 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', here's how Nandini's track will end

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami, who played the role of Nandini in Colors' controversial show 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', confirmed on Thursday that she is exiting the show.

Amidst rumours of 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' going off air, Drashti bid adieu to the show with an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing several behind-the-scene pictures from the sets, the actress wrote :

"And this journey of Nandini on "Silsila" come to an end today.... It's been short but one helluva of a journey..... I still remember the outdoor shoot in Goa like it happened yesterday to working with new co stars who are my friends today...actually very very good friends & to the sheer hard work I put in to bring "Nandini" to life on screen... It's actually been a roller coaster rides which has been bumpy, but been a huge learning for me both as an actor as well as a person... I do want to thank my producers [this is my 2nd show with them] the channel, my co actors/colleague on this show and everyone associated with this show & to my fans who have been so so supportive.... Till the next acting initiative here's Drashti signing off, till we meet again.....Adios Lots of love."

The daily soap courted controversy after they showed a lovemaking scene between Kunal (Shakti Kapoor) and Nandini (Drashti) who have an extra-marital affair on the show. The makers as well as the actors were brutally trolled for 'glamourising' infidelity. Viewers could not accept the lead actor cheating on his dutiful wife Mauli (Aditi Dev Sharma).

In the current track, Mauli is trying hard to get her husband back from Nandini while the guilt-ridden Nandini is torn between her lover and her best-friend.

According to reports, in the coming episodes, Kunal and Nandini will get married and the latter will die, and that's how Drashti's track will come to an end.