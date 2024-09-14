Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

During a task inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, Aarya Jadhao and Nikki Tamboli got into a heated argument which quickly turned into an ugly fight.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, a major drama unfolded when Aarya Jadhao slapped Nikki Tamboli during a heated argument. The incident occurred during a captaincy task when Aarya Jadhao blocked the door to protect a diamond, preventing Nikki Tamboli from entering the room. This led to a physical altercation between the two, with Aarya breaking a key rule of the game show.

During a task inside the house, Aarya and Nikki got into a heated argument which quickly turned into an ugly fight. After this, Aarya was seen slapping Nikki, who quickly raised the issue and demanded justice from Bigg Boss. "Bigg Boss, she hit me! She hit me!" After the video went viral, netizens started demanding Aarya's eviction from the show.

Watch clip:

This isn’t the first time Nikki has grabbed attention on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The actress, who was also a contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, faced criticism from host Riteish Deshmukh in the current season for her actions, which were considered disrespectful to the people of Maharashtra and Marathi culture.

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli grabbed headlines when she got into legal trouble when her name surfaced in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chadrashekar.

The actress is popularly known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu cinema. She has been featured in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, etc. The actress has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra. She will be seen in a special dance number titled Cocktail in the movie which also stars Neha Sharma. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 26.

