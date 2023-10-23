Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

On October 22, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss Kannada set and asked the show's producers to bring the pendant that Varthur Santhosh was wearing on the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh has been arrested by the forest department after he was seen wearing a tiger claw pendant on the TV show. As per reports, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss set and investigated.

On October 22, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss set and asked the show's producers to bring the pendant outside for inspection. They confirmed that it was a real tiger claw after this, arrested Varthur. The forest department is now investigating the matter. The pendant will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

As per India Today, Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravindra Kumar said, “It was a public complaint after he was seen wearing tiger claws. After the complaint, we went to inspect it in Bigg Boss studio near Komaghatta and requested the authorities to handover the locket. After dilly dallying for some time, they agreed to hand it over to us.”

According to the officer, Varthur broke the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which can lead to a punishment of three to seven years in jail. The report also mentions that he is now in the custody of the forest range office in Kaggalipura.

Varthur Santosh is a well-known figure in Karnataka, and he became even more popular after he played the President of the All India Cow Conservation Committee. He entered Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house on October 8, 2023, hosted by superstar Kichcha Sudeepa.