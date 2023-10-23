Headlines

Watch: India’s fielding coach unique way of announcing best fielder winner through spidey cam

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

‘Cheated of life savings, trust broken’: Actress Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years, reveals reason

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in India: Price, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, other cast members revisit Mukherjee Nagar to promote their film in Delhi

Watch: India’s fielding coach unique way of announcing best fielder winner through spidey cam

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

7 proven ways for naturally glowing skin

Highest grossing Indian films overseas

Most popular Koffee With Karan episodes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

HomeTelevision

Television

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

On October 22, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss Kannada set and asked the show's producers to bring the pendant that Varthur Santhosh was wearing on the show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh has been arrested by the forest department after he was seen wearing a tiger claw pendant on the TV show. As per reports, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss set and investigated.

On October 22, forest officials went to the Bigg Boss set and asked the show's producers to bring the pendant outside for inspection. They confirmed that it was a real tiger claw after this, arrested Varthur. The forest department is now investigating the matter. The pendant will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

As per India Today, Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravindra Kumar said, “It was a public complaint after he was seen wearing tiger claws. After the complaint, we went to inspect it in Bigg Boss studio near Komaghatta and requested the authorities to handover the locket. After dilly dallying for some time, they agreed to hand it over to us.”

According to the officer, Varthur broke the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which can lead to a punishment of three to seven years in jail. The report also mentions that he is now in the custody of the forest range office in Kaggalipura.

Varthur Santosh is a well-known figure in Karnataka, and he became even more popular after he played the President of the All India Cow Conservation Committee. He entered Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house on October 8, 2023, hosted by superstar Kichcha Sudeepa.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Meet Indian genius who worked with NASA, IIT, went missing for years, he was found in…

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan indicted in cipher case for violating secret laws

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's attempts at being the next Sidharth Shukla expose his weak survival strategy | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE