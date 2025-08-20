Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Comedian Bharti Singh confessed that she was an unwanted child and her mother tried to abort her several times. She also revealed that it only took Rs 60 during her birth.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh hardly needs an introduction. She is one of the first women to become a household name in Indian stand-up comedy. From The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights with Kapil, Bharti carved out a space for herself in a field dominated by men. But behind her success lies a story that very few know—her mother once wanted to abort her.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani, Bharti revealed that she was the third child in her family. Coming from a modest background, her father worked in a factory while her mother was a homemaker, already raising two children. When her mother found out she was pregnant again, she was reluctant to continue. “Back then, you wouldn’t even realize you were pregnant until two or three months later,” Bharti shared.

She went on to reveal that her mother tried every possible way to terminate the pregnancy—traditional herbs, advice from local healers, even eating papaya and other hot foods believed to cause miscarriage. “Meri mummy ne itni saari jadibutiyaan baba logon se milke khaayi, paer ke bal baith ke poche maare, garam cheez-papita, khajur-kha liya ki yeh rahe na. But I had to come,” Bharti said with a smile.

Her birth, too, came with struggles. With no one around to support her mother, a dai ma delivered her and was paid just Rs 60 to cut the cord. Today, Bharti looks back at that journey with pride, especially when she compares it with where she has reached. “Main Rs 60 main hui hoon. Main Rs 60 ka bachcha hoon. Aur aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai,” she said.

While she admitted that she was once an “unwanted child,” Bharti is grateful for the love she received from her family. More importantly, she turned that challenging beginning into a remarkable journey, gifting her mother the comfort and pride she always deserved.

