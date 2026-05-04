Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party due to this reason: Viral video

As per reports, the issue began when the paparazzo allegedly made inappropriate and vulgar comments towards some female contestants, including Deeptanshu Saini, Soundharya Shetty, Zalak Gohil, and Kaira, making them uncomfortable. The women reportedly informed Baseer about the situation, after which he stayed close to them while they moved around.

Despite this, the cameraman allegedly continued to tease them, and tensions escalated further once the party ended. It is said that when Baseer was heading towards his car, the paparazzo started abusing him, which eventually led to a physical fight.

So far, Baseer Ali has reacted to the viral video and shared his side of the story, addressing the incident and his actions.