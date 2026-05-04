Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party due to this reason: Viral video

Baseer Ali landed in controversy after a viral video showed him getting into a physical fight with a paparazzo.
Baseer Ali has made headlines after a video of him getting into a physical altercation outside a party in Mumbai went viral. The incident reportedly took place after he attended a gathering hosted by Prince Narula, which was also attended by names like Raftaar and Shiv Thakare, along with several Splitsvilla contestants.
The viral clip shows Baseer in a heated argument with a paparazzo that quickly turns physical. He is seen grabbing the cameraman by the neck and hitting him, leading to a chaotic situation outside the venue.
Watch video:
Baseer Gets Into a Late Night Brawl with a Cameraman
by u/CommonGene1581 in biggboss
As per reports, the issue began when the paparazzo allegedly made inappropriate and vulgar comments towards some female contestants, including Deeptanshu Saini, Soundharya Shetty, Zalak Gohil, and Kaira, making them uncomfortable. The women reportedly informed Baseer about the situation, after which he stayed close to them while they moved around.
Despite this, the cameraman allegedly continued to tease them, and tensions escalated further once the party ended. It is said that when Baseer was heading towards his car, the paparazzo started abusing him, which eventually led to a physical fight.
So far, Baseer Ali has reacted to the viral video and shared his side of the story, addressing the incident and his actions.
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