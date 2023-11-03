Headlines

‘Terrorism is unacceptable, but solution for Palestinian issue needed’: EAM Jaishankar on Israel-Hamas conflict

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Action against diesel vehicles in Noida as air pollution rises in Delhi-NCR

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense haze as air quality turns 'severe'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Terrorism is unacceptable, but solution for Palestinian issue needed’: EAM Jaishankar on Israel-Hamas conflict

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Action against diesel vehicles in Noida as air pollution rises in Delhi-NCR

7 things to check before buying air purifier

10 least educated nations in the world

7 biggest wins for India in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Khanzaadi confesses feelings for Abhishek Kumar, netizens call her Tina Datta of Bigg Boss 17

'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

HomeTelevision

Television

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

It seems that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in trouble and can be thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most popular TV actors, Ankita Lokhande is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress is being praised for her maturity and patience, while Vicky is being the ‘mastermind’ of this season.

However, it seems that the couple is in trouble and can be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house. In the new promo, Salman Khan confronts Vicky Jain for breaking the rule and talking about his secret phone call with co-contestant Neil Bhat before they entered the house. Salman can be heard asking, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky replied, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

“Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” Salman asked Ankita Lokhande. To which the actress replied, “Sir, I got to know about it later.”On being asked to explain the consequences, Ankita said, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.” This has shocked all their fans who are now worried about them.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her past and spoke about her break up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In Monday's episode, Ankita was seen having a conversation with Munnawar Faruqui in the garden area. The actress discussed what went wrong in their relationship, and she even recalled the dark phase, when she was trolled after the actor's demise.

Ankita said that during her breakup phase, no one was there with her. "Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase maine akele guzara. Tab logo ne kyun nahi kaha ki 'Aapko (Sushant Singh Rajput) Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye'. Kaha they log? Maine toh woh phase akele guzara na. (Why didn't people come out and say that he should have stayed with me? No one was there for me. I faced it all by myself).” Munawar asked, 'Was there any specific reason for the breakup?' Anikta replies, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain (It all changed in one night).”

Woh (Sushant Singh Rajput) ek dum, ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe they. (He suddenly disappeared. Since he was getting success people were trying to manipulate him). But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi (But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much)."

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 55% off on induction cooktops

Jio World Plaza launch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani praise Isha Ambani at luxury mall's opening, watch videos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE