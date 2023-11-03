Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

It seems that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in trouble and can be thrown out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

One of the most popular TV actors, Ankita Lokhande is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress is being praised for her maturity and patience, while Vicky is being the ‘mastermind’ of this season.

However, it seems that the couple is in trouble and can be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house. In the new promo, Salman Khan confronts Vicky Jain for breaking the rule and talking about his secret phone call with co-contestant Neil Bhat before they entered the house. Salman can be heard asking, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky replied, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

“Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” Salman asked Ankita Lokhande. To which the actress replied, “Sir, I got to know about it later.”On being asked to explain the consequences, Ankita said, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.” This has shocked all their fans who are now worried about them.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her past and spoke about her break up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In Monday's episode, Ankita was seen having a conversation with Munnawar Faruqui in the garden area. The actress discussed what went wrong in their relationship, and she even recalled the dark phase, when she was trolled after the actor's demise.

Ankita said that during her breakup phase, no one was there with her. "Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase maine akele guzara. Tab logo ne kyun nahi kaha ki 'Aapko (Sushant Singh Rajput) Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye'. Kaha they log? Maine toh woh phase akele guzara na. (Why didn't people come out and say that he should have stayed with me? No one was there for me. I faced it all by myself).” Munawar asked, 'Was there any specific reason for the breakup?' Anikta replies, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain (It all changed in one night).”

Woh (Sushant Singh Rajput) ek dum, ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe they. (He suddenly disappeared. Since he was getting success people were trying to manipulate him). But theek hai. Woh uska matter tha. Mainay usko kabhi roka bhi nahi (But it's okay. It was his call. I didn't say much)."