Shocking! Akansha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna, living seperately for a year, netizens slam actress: 'Yeh bar dancer jaise...'

On Lock Upp 2's premiere episode, Akansha Chamola made a shocking revelation. The Internet lost its cool on her and slammed the actress.

Actress Akansha Chamola has made the biggest shocking revelation by confirming her divorce from her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, on Lock Upp 2. Akansha appeared on Lock Upp 2 as a contestant. She was called on the stage by the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. They listed the accusations people allegedly leveled at her, which also include using her husband's fame for her own means. Akansha gracefully listened to everything and defended that she's more than just 'Gaurav Khanna's husband'. Later, she made a revelation that left everyone stunned. After listening to Akansha's confession, Farah was shocked, and the revelation became the biggest headline of the episode, leading to numerous viral videos and netizens' reactions.

Akansha confirms divorce from Gaurav

Before heading to Lock Upp, Akansha got the expose card, and she dropped the biggest bomb on OTT. Akansha said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting divorced. (sic)" Farah, her two inmates, Shreya Kalra and Shrestha Iyer, got shell-shocked listening to her. Akansha continued, "We've been living separately for the last year, and it's not been public." She further added, "It was a mutual decision. We've been sitting on this for the last one year."

SHOCKING! Day 1 of #LockUpp delivers the biggest headline as Akanksha Chamola reveals she and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced. pic.twitter.com/9vziwOKAYF — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 27, 2026

Why did Akansha and Gaurav decide to end their 10-year marriage?

Akansha confirmed that they're cordial and stay in touch, but "We both don't think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And unfortunately, it's not with each other," Akansha said. She again emphasised, "There's no bad blood between us." Another major shocking reveal Akansha made is that they'd decided to separate during Gaurav's stint in Bigg Boss. Akansha admitted that they continued to support each other and appeared together at public events, but they still didn't feel like a married couple. Gaurav and Akansha's parents suggested that they give each other space and live separately, hoping that things would get better, but it hasn't.

Also read: Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola? All you need to know about her

Akansha and TV's superstar Gaurav were once considered a power couple. At Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav expressed his love for Akansha multiple times. Even during the Press Conference episode, Gaurav revealed that Akansha ain't ready to embrace motherhood, but he still loves her with all his heart. Even after Bigg Boss, they made several public appearances, but they never gave even the slightest hint of fallout.

Netizens slam Akansha and even Gaurav

Soon, the revelation became the highlight of Lock Upp 2's premiere episode, and netizens have slammed Akansha for her public image, being too immoral for a married woman. "Good riddance, I used to find him decent. Ye bar dancer jaise kapde pehenke ghumti hai." Another netizen wrote, "Nothing shocking it was very, very evident when Gaurav opened up in BB, dumb ppl didn’t understand wt he was trying to say. The rest was a cover-up by his wife, and he had to go with it since he won the show. Akansha was wrong, unfair, and a bitch from the beginning." One of the netizens wrote, "TV ke superstar ne kya mast acting ki hai bhyii sab fake log the bas tanya ko chodkar."