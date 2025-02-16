In his latest vlog that he has shared on his YouTube, Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed that he has gifted a new house to Dipika's mother and his mother-in-law.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are popular television stars, who shared screen space with each other in Sasural Simar Ka. The couple tied the knot with each other in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ruhaan in 2023. In his latest vlog that he has shared on his YouTube, Shoaib revealed that he has gifted a new house to Dipika's mother and his mother-in-law.

In the video, Shoaib said, "We’re excited to share some wonderful news - I’ve bought the house where Ammi used to live as a tenant. We’ve now purchased it for Dipika’s mom. We’re all settled in this building and have no plans to move; we’re living together in the same building now. Dipika added, "Although we’re not living in the same house as a joint family, it still feels like we are. It’s great for Ruhaan too, as he gets all the attention. He’s always going to play with Dadi, Nani, and Dadu."

Dipika is then seen giving the papers of the home to her mother and tells her that this gift is from her son-in-law. Her mother breaks down in tears and hugs him. She says, "Honestly, I’ve received so much by being a part of this family. My own family never gave me anything. Today, I have love, my daughter has love, and I have respect - everything you all have given me. That’s enough for me."

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar is currently participating in Celebrity Masterchef. The other celebrities in the show are Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Jhulka, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, and Kabita Singh. Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar have been eliminated from the show, that airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.