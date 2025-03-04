Responding to the unending speculation, Shoaib Ibrahim teased Dipika Kakar saying, "Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (You didn’t tell me that one more marriage is being broken in the industry, and it is ours)."

One of the Indian television industry's most beloved couples, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, first got together after working on the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The duo got married in 2018 and since then, have made it a point to be in touch with their fans via vlogging, sharing their everyday lives on YouTube. The couple who just recently went through rumours of a reported divorce, addressed the same in Shoaib Ibrahim's latest vlog.

Responding to the unending speculation, Shoaib Ibrahim teased Dipika Kakar saying, "Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (You didn’t tell me that one more marriage is being broken in the industry, and it is ours)." Dipika Kakar, responding with equal humour, replied saying, "Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi (Why should I tell you? I will do all these things secretly)."

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim could also be seen telling his family about the "breaking news", showing them reports of their reported divorce. He also joked with Dipika Kakar saying, "Ramzan ka mahina pura nikal dete hai uske baad dekhenge." Later, Shoaib Ibrahim could be heard saying, “Kuch bhi mat news banaye."

While reports were rife about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's divorce, it now seems like the couple has successfully cleared the air.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar, who recently made a comeback on television via a reality show, announced her early exit from Celebrity MasterChef India due to health issues. Via her YouTube channel, Dipika Kakar told her fans that she had been diagnosed with lymph nodes.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's iconic home Mannat was first offered to Salman Khan, he refused because...: 'That bungalow had...'