Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that he and his wife Dipika Kakar have been receiving abusive and hateful messages in the last few days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Popular television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently visited Jammu & Kashmir with their one-year-old son Ruhaan. The family were on their flight from Srinagar to Delhi when the Pahalgam terror attack happened, that killed 26 innocent people. As their fans were worried about their safety, Shoaib shared an update on his Instagram informing that they are safe. "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being. Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely Thank you for all the concern. New vlog coming soon", he wrote. His last four words led to their brutal trolling with people claiming that he is promoting their vlog without caring for the victims of the attack.

Now, in his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, the Sasural Simar Ka actor has addressed the backlash they received. He shared that he has been receiving abusive and hateful messages in the last few days. The actor said in Hindi, "We flew from Srinagar to Delhi on April 22. While we were mid-flight, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, and we had no knowledge about it. There was no connection. When we landed and switched our phones on, we were flooded with messages inquiring about our safety. Initially, the news was only a couple of injuries. We thought it was responsible to inform our well-wishers that we were safe, and in the same breath, I mentioned the vlog — but without any intention of promoting it."

"I posted a story informing we are fine and we will update you. What a stir that caused. It was picked up by media and YouTube channels. It was never my intention to promote the vlog. I did not have the information that time. Once videos started coming in on social media, I myself felt bad", he further added. Concluding his thoughts, Shoaib questioned that why he and Dipika are being targeted as he stated, "Sirf main target kyu? Dipika target kyu? Hum kya special hai aapke liye? Har ek vlogger ne daale hain videos (Why Dipika and me are being targeted? Are we special for all of you? All the vloggers have put have their videos)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He finished among the top 5 in the show, that aired on Sony TV from November 2023 to March 2024.

