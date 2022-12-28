Headlines

'I could have helped her': Shivin Narang reveals he was to shoot music video with Tunisha Sharma on the day she died

Shivin Narag has revealed that she was supposed to shoot with Tunisha, on the same date when she died.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma's death is still been considered a nightmare to her fans, and her close ones. Several personalities from television expressed their grief over the loss of young talent. The young talent was founded hanging on the sets of her Ali-Baba Dastaan- E- Kabul on December 24.  

Four days after Tunisha's demise, her Internet Wala Love co-star expressed his views on Sharma's demise. While speaking to Etimes, Narang revealed that he was supposed to shoot a music video with her, on the tragic date of December 24. Shivin said that he still can’t believe she isn't around. "Tunisha and I were supposed to shoot for a music video on December 23 and 24 in Mumbai." He further added that they were looking forward to reuniting after a long time. "Imagine, we were supposed to shoot on the same day when this tragedy happened. However, a week prior I learnt that she had some health issues and the shoot had to be postponed. I wish we had shot that day... I probably would have understood her state of mind and could have helped her," Narang stated. 
 

Shivin even opened up about the professionalism of Tunisha and called it a great association both professionally and personally. "Despite being just 16, she was so good at her work and extremely professional. She would spread cheer on the set and we would do a lot of masti," the actor added. Narang added that he shares a beautiful bond with her mother, too. They stayed connected even after their rom-com show ended. Shivin was even invited to Sharma's hometown, Chandigarh, for dinner. At last, he concluded that a few months ago he met Tunisha at an event, and that was their final meet. "She was so happy... we danced and shot several videos and pictures. I still can’t believe she is not with us anymore,” Narang concluded.

