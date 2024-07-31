BB OTT 3: Shivani says she was 'targeted' by Armaan, Kritika; Ranvir got support from celebs despite.. | Exclusive

In the exclusive conversation, Shivani Kumari says that if Armaan Malik wins the show it will send a very wrong message to the youth.

A few days before the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, social media influencers, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey got evicted from the show. Vishal got eliminated on the basis of audience votes, and Shivani's journey ended because of in-house voting.

Soon after the eviction, Shivani joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Shivani asserts that she was deliberately targeted by Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik, "Har ek cheez ka mudda banate the. Meri awaz ko le ke mudda banaya, mujhe badtameez bataya gaya, meri safai ko le ke mudda banaya gaya. Gutbaazi toh thi mere khilaaf (They made an issue out of everything. They made an issue out of my voice, they called me mannerless, and they made an issue out of my hygiene. The group was against me)."

Shivani admits that she failed to understand Armaan Malik, "Humare mooh pe acha bante the aur peeth peeche burai karte the. Yeh bahar aa ke pata chala. Armaan bhai aag laga dete the. Main thodi nasamaj thi, and yeh humare group todne ki koshish sabhi kar rahe the (They used to behave nicely on my face and speak ill about me on my back. I came to know about this after coming out. I was a little naive and they were all trying to break our group)."



If not her and Vishal, who should have been evicted? Shivani replies, "Mere hisaab se Kritika (Malik) aur Sai (Ketan Rao) ko bahar hona tha. Armaan phir bhi dimaag chala raha hai, but Kritika kuch bhi nahi karti, and same goes for Sai (According to me, Kritika (Malik) and Sai (Ketan Rao) should have been evicted. Armaan still is a schmer, but Kritika does nothing, and the same goes for Sai)."

Ask Shivani if Ranvir could be the winner, she says, "Jab koi bhi Weekend Ke Vaar pe aata tha, bhale Anil (Kapoor) ji, ya koi aur celebrtity hote, sabse pehle Ranvir ki taarif karta tha. Jo andar baithe unko yehi lagta hai ki woh kuch toh aacha kar rahe honge. Par bahar maine dekha ki logo yeh bhi bol rahe hai ki yeh toh kuch kar nahi raha hai. Ab janta hi decide kargi ki woh winner hai ya nahi (Whenever anybody used to come on weekends, be it Anil (Kapoor) ji or any other celebrity, they used to praise Ranveer first. We had this perception that he must have done something good. But after coming out, I noticed that even he had been called out for doing nothing. Now the public will decide whether he is the winner or not)."

At least she concludes that Armaan shouldn't win the show as it will send a very wrong message to the youth. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will happen on August 2.

Read: Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...