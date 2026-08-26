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Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Lock Upp 2 runner-up breaks silence on reports

Shivangi Joshi has clarified that she is not participating in Bigg Boss 20. The Salman Khan-hosted show will premiere on September 6.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Shivangi Joshi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Lock Upp 2 runner-up breaks silence on reports
Shivangi Joshi/Instagram
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Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi has clarified that she is not participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, putting an end to the rumours surrounding her reported entry into the reality show. The clarification comes after a video claiming to confirm her participation went viral on social media. Addressing the reports, Shivangi said the video circulating online is completely fake and does not confirm her association with the upcoming season of the show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, "It has come to my attention that a video circulating on social media falsely claims to confirm my participation in Bigg Boss 20. I would like to clarify that I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20, and the video is completely fake."

Shivangi’s clarification comes as speculation around the contestant lineup for Bigg Boss 20 continues to generate buzz among fans ahead of the new season. Her name had been doing the rounds on social media, with several fan posts even claiming that she was the first confirmed contestant.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the final contestant lineup. Several celebrity names have been doing the rounds ahead of the new season, with reports suggesting that some have been finalized while others are in the final stages of discussions. Rajat Bedi is reportedly confirmed, while Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty are said to have been finalized. Niti Taylor and Anjali Arora are also reportedly in advanced discussions to join the show. 

Speaking of Shivangi, she emerged as the first runner-up of Lock Upp Season 2, which streamed on Netflix and was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Shreya Kalra, content creator and MTV Roadies Revolution contestant, took home the winner's trophy and cash prize of Rs 1 crore at the grand finale held on August 5, 2026.

READ | Rahul Gandhi defends Kriti Sanon amid Rakhi ad backlash: 'Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom'

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