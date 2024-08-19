Twitter
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

TV actresses Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi have lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her handling of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'
Shivangi Joshi and Surbhi Chandna have criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Actresses Shivangi Joshi, and Surbhi Chandna on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, and demanded justice for the victim.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shivangi, who has 9.6 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of Mamata, with a long note written along with it. The post read as: “Why is it that despite being a woman CM, the most heinous crimes against women are happening in Mamata’s West Bengal and why is she so insensitive towards these grave issues?”

“Called it a suicide. Didn’t give the body to the family. Gave a great job to the criminal. Destroyed evidence. Said ‘people shouldn’t protest on the streets instead mourn quietly’. If any of you still support this WOMAN who tried to save rapists and murderers…SHAME ON YOU!!! Justice delayed, justice denied,” the post added. Surbhi also shared the same post on her Instagram Stories section.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the premises of Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College large week has ignited protests nationwide. Medical professionals have criticised the state government’s handling of the case, particularly the attempt to call it a suicide initially. Many noted public figures, such as Alia Bhatt, have voiced their opinions strongly on the matter. The investigation of the case has now been transferred from the West Bengal Police to CBI.

With inputs from IANS

