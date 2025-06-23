After Kushal Tandon cryptic note, Shivangi Joshi also shared an Instagram story about 'love yourself'.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were a couple who were loved by fans. There were rumours that the duo would get married. However, recently Kushal broke all the bad news of their breakup, leaving their admirers heartbroken. After Kushal made their separation official, Shivangi also shared a note after the news, a cryptic note, hinting at 'love yourself'. On Sunday, Shivangi dropped an Instagram story, which looked more like her reply to Kushal's post about their breakup. For the unversed, Kushal and Shivangi came closer during the shoot of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and they dated for months. However, it's been five months since Kushal and Shivangi have not been together.

Shivangi Joshi's first big statement after the breakup

On Instagram, Shivangi dropped a note, highlighting the importance of loving yourself. Joshi shared a quote that says, "Babygirl, love yourself a little extra right now. You’re balancing so much, handling things no one sees, and doing your best. Give yourself grace." With this note, Shivangi gave a hint about her emotional state and assured her fans that she is giving importance to herself, rather than to other people.

Kushal Tandon dropped the breakup news

On June 15, Kushal confirmed his breakup with Shivangi Joshi. The Beyhadh actor shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, Shivangi and I are not together any more. It's been more than 5 months, so..." Kushal's Insta story has left several of their fans heartbroken. Fans were speculating for months before Kushal publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2024, stating he was “definitely in love” but wanted to take things slow. While speaking to ETimes, Kushal confirmed that he and Shivangi are in love, but they won't get married soon. "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow," Tandon said.