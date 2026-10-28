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Shivaji Satam on BP Singh's demise, admits CID creator deserves Padma Shri: 'I learned everything from him'

Shivaji Satam got emotionl on BP Singh's demise and acknowldged the CID creator for making him the larger-than-life actor for the screen.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Shivaji Satam on BP Singh's demise, admits CID creator deserves Padma Shri: 'I learned everything from him'
Shivaji Satam, BP Singh (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Shivaji Satam, popularly known as ACP Pradhyuman from the popular series CID mourned the demise of its creator BP Singh. While speaking to Variety India, Satam acknowledged Singh for the success and fame he earned on the screen. Satam even stated that Singh deserved national honours for his work, and he should have been honoured with Padma Shri. 

Shivaji Satam admits he learnt everything from BP Singh

Reacting to the demise of Singh, Shivaji said, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."

BP Singh should be given Padma Shri: Shivaji Satam

Shivaji also hinted at misunderstandings between them, which couldn't affect their bond. He further said, "In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He'd say, 'Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?' The audience is still there. It's a big achievement."

Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant BLASTS PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'AI se taarif karane wale buddhe', asks him to save India, netizens react

 

About BP Singh

Born as Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, he was a popular producer-director. He created and produced iconic TV series crime thriller CID and horror Aahat. Both shows became a part of pop culture and enjoy a massive fan following for decades. Singh passed away on October 27, 2026, after suffering a massive heart attack.

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