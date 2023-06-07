Shiv Thakare to appear on Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty's Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Report

Stills of Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. The simple guy from Amravati started his journey with Roadies Rising, and now he returns to the show, but as a star, as a guest gang leader. Yes, as per the media report, Shiv Thakare will soon join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand.

The photo from the set has been leaked, and during the first trailer, a glimpse of Shiv was also shown. In the first promo, a contestant with a similar physical appearance to Shiv was shown entering the audition round, wearing a face mask of Thakare. The voice of the contestant was almost matching Shiv, and now we learnt that it was none other than the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, Shiv Thakare.

READ: Mandali reunites: Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare at Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

As per the report of Etimes, Shiv will be the guest gang leader, and he has shot for the show, before leaving for Cape Town for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After participating in Roadies Rising and winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv created a nationwide following with Bigg Boss 16. During Shiv's Bigg Boss stint, his audition video from Roadies went viral, and netizens got to know more about Shiv. Although Shiv came up as the first runner-up in Salman Khan's show, he earned immense love from the audience.

Currently, Shiv is shooting with Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan and other celebrities for Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ka Khiladi 13. A few days back, there was a confirmed report that Shiv's Bigg Boss 16's best friend, Abdu Rozik, will join the stunt-based reality show.