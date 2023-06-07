Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Shiv Thakare to appear on Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty's Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Report

Life has come full circle for Shiv Thakare, as the simple Amravati guy who started his journey with Roadies will now appear as a guest gang leader on the latest season of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Shiv Thakare to appear on Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty's Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Report
Stills of Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. The simple guy from Amravati started his journey with Roadies Rising, and now he returns to the show, but as a star, as a guest gang leader. Yes, as per the media report, Shiv Thakare will soon join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand. 

The photo from the set has been leaked, and during the first trailer, a glimpse of Shiv was also shown. In the first promo, a contestant with a similar physical appearance to Shiv was shown entering the audition round, wearing a face mask of Thakare. The voice of the contestant was almost matching Shiv, and now we learnt that it was none other than the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, Shiv Thakare. 

READ: Mandali reunites: Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare at Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

As per the report of Etimes, Shiv will be the guest gang leader, and he has shot for the show, before leaving for Cape Town for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After participating in Roadies Rising and winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv created a nationwide following with Bigg Boss 16. During Shiv's Bigg Boss stint, his audition video from Roadies went viral, and netizens got to know more about Shiv. Although Shiv came up as the first runner-up in Salman Khan's show, he earned immense love from the audience.

Currently, Shiv is shooting with Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan and other celebrities for Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ka Khiladi 13. A few days back, there was a confirmed report that Shiv's Bigg Boss 16's best friend, Abdu Rozik, will join the stunt-based reality show.  

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.