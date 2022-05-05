Shireen Mirza’s husband gifts her diamond studs on Eid, actress shares photo

Shireen Mirza/Instagram

Shireen Mirza was ecstatic to be celebrating Eid with her husband and in-laws for the first time post her wedding. The actress uploaded many glimpses of the same on her Instagram account.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a series of videos in which she flaunted the delicacies while enjoying her first Eid as a married woman. In the first photo, we could see her mother-in-law preparing biryani. She tagged the photo as Mandatory Biryani on Eid' A table full of food items, including sevaiyaan, biryani, and other sweet dishes, could be seen in another photograph. She even showed off her Eidi, a set of diamond stud earrings that her husband, Hasan, had bought for her.

Take a look at the studs here:





Shireen rushed to Instagram to celebrate and wish her admirers, posting a series of photos with her husband, Hasan, and in-laws. Shireen looked stunning in her yellow salwar kameez and henna clad hands in the images. Her husband, on the other hand, was dressed in a white embroidered kurta and pyjama.





Shireen Mirza is an active social media user who frequently posts photos from her daily life and interacts with her fans on a daily basis. She had taken to her Instagram account to announce her wedding to the world, posting a few photographs from her marriage ceremony.



Shireen had opened up about why this year's Eid will be significant to her in an interview with The Times Of India. The actress had mentioned how she had been planning to celebrate her first Eid after marriage, saying that everyone is extremely enthusiastic about it because it will be her first Eid celebration after her wedding. She feels very privileged because relatives from different towns, like as Bareilly and Lucknow, are joining them for the celebrations.