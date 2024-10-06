Twitter
Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Shilpa Shirodkar opens up about her family's reaction to her doing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive
Shilpa Shirodkar
90s’ Bollywood diva Shilpa Shirodkar, who left the industry after giving blockbusters with Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, and Amitabh Bachchan, will now be seen competing in Salman Khan’s reality television show, Bigg Boss 18. 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Shilpa Shirodkar talked about doing Bigg Boss 18 and her family’s reaction to her decision. She also revealed that brother-in-law Mahesh Babu and sister Namrata gave her some tips before entering the show. 

Talking about being a part of Bigg Boss 18, the actress said, “I looked at the opportunity at Big Boss as extremely amazing. It obviously is a fabulous platform and for me, I have been a huge Bigg Boss fan so it is honestly very very nice of the fact that I'm going into a show that I've loved so much.”

Shilpa Shirodkar also talked about the rumours of being offered Bigg Boss multiple times and said, “I have never been offered Bigg Boss. It's a rumour and considering that i'm such a big biggboss fan if it was to be offered to me earlier I would love to di it then as well right? As I always say that I'm an actor by profession and bigg boss is a reality show but I'm taking it up as a project and hoping it sets a platform for bigger and better things for me in the future.” 

Sharing the reaction of her family to her decision to go into the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shilpa said, “Well, my family is extremely supportive. They know what a mad fan I'm of Bigg Boss and my daughter, husband, sister, brother-in-law, and niece and nephew all are extremely happy that i'm doing something that I love to do and they're very proud of me and that's what absolutely so encouraging.”

When asked if Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar gave her some tips, the actress said, “No I didn't get any tips from my sister or my brother-in-law, we don't give advice we just give encouragement and we support each other in different ways.”

Salman Khan's show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar) at 9 pm on Colors and JioCinema. This year's theme of 'time ka taandav' is one of the most exciting parts for the fans. The reality show is now going to keep the audience hooked to their screens. 

