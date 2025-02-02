Shilpa Shirodkar defended her brother-in-law and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for not publicly supporting her during Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar, who starred in multiple Bollywood hits in the 90s, survived in Bigg Boss 18 for 15 weeks and was evicted in the Finale Week. Shilpa's sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is married to the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. In her recent interview, Shilpa reacted to people questioning her why Mahesh Babu didn't publicly support her during the Salman Khan show.

The audiences would have voted in huge numbers, if the Pokiri star would have made a vote appeal for his sister-in-law on his social media. Talking to the YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa finally answered this question as she said, "Relationships shouldn’t be gauged by the posts shared on social media. I don't understand this concept. They don’t need to post on social media to show me how proud they are of me as a family. We are not the kind of family that openly expresses our feelings for each other. I went into the house for who I am, not as Namrata’s sister or Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Of course, he is a superstar and very popular, but that doesn’t mean he has to be part of my career too."

When Shilpa was further asked about people making assumptions that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are unapproachable, she answered, "Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but he is a very nice person. He is very, very cool. Of course, he is reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 was won by Karan Veer Mehra as he defeated Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh in the Grand Finale in January 2025. Karan and Shilpa's friendship was one of the highlights of the controversial reality show in its latest season.