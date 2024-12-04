Bigg Boss 18 will host special guests and interview the housemates, leading to emotional revelations. Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down confessing her relationship with her sister, Namrata Shirodkar.

Bigg Boss 18 will soon host a few special guests who will confront the housemates. The taskmaster hosts a special evening for a few media personalities and film director Anurag Kashyap. These guests will interview the contestants, which will lead to some emotional and juicy revelations.

In the new promo, Anurag is seen in a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar. The Gangs of Wasseypur director gave a reality check to the 90s' actress, and said that people are calling her 'diplomatic'. Shilpa confessed that she got carried away and misjudged relationships and decisions. Shilpa then revealed that since she's the youngest one in the family, she always needed a hand-holding in such turbulent times. "Gharwale nahi hai mere, to hold me and say 'Yeh galat hai'." Anurag then asked her, "Namrata (Mahesh Babu's wife) is older than you?" And Shilpa said "Yes."

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Contestants ke related personal life questions aur unke Bigg Boss journey ke baare me questions in podcast style.pic.twitter.com/2KKzCY42zo — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 3, 2024

Then Anurag asked her what she felt about Namrata. The Gopi Kishen actress further revealed that before coming to Bigg Boss 18, she had an argument with sister Namrata. She said, "Meri aur uski ek fight ho gayi thi, just before coming to Bigg Boss. Maine 2 hafte baat nahi ki. I'm really missing her. I hope she comes here," An emotional Shilpa said while wiping her tears.

After Shilpa, Anurag talked to Vivian Dsena. The Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani actor said that he's been married twice, and has three daughters. He further told the director that he had been misjudged the whole time. Vivian further predicted that he would win the show. "Ladla hone ke bawajood agar na jeetu toh kya fayda. Main nahi samjhuga assignment toh kaun samjhega."

As far as nominations are concerned, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar are nominated for eviction.

