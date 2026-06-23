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Shilpa Shinde says she doesn't like seeing women smoke or drink: 'I am a little orthodox'

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Shilpa Shinde says she doesn't like seeing women smoke or drink: 'I am a little orthodox'

Shilpa Shinde described herself as "a little orthodox," saying she personally dislikes seeing women smoke but clarified that she does not judge women based on their clothing or lifestyle choices.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 08:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shilpa Shinde says she doesn't like seeing women smoke or drink: 'I am a little orthodox'
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Actress Shilpa Shinde has shared her views on femininity and modern lifestyle choices, describing herself as "a little orthodox" while stressing that her opinions are rooted in personal preference rather than criticism of others.

In an interview with IANS, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor admitted that certain habits among women make her uncomfortable. "Actually, I am a little orthodox. Very frankly, I don't like seeing women smoke," Shilpa said.

However, she clarified that she does not equate lifestyle choices with a woman's character or strength. According to the actress, habits such as smoking, drinking or dressing a certain way should not be mistaken for boldness.

"Boldness is different. Just because someone smokes, drinks or wears certain clothes doesn't make them bold," she said.

'Clothes Don't Define A Person'

Shilpa further explained that she personally prefers seeing women in sarees but believes attire has little to do with an individual's values or mindset. She pointed out that women today make their own choices, whether in terms of clothing or lifestyle, and said that these decisions should not be used to judge them.

"I like women wearing sarees... Your clothes don't define your mindset, and your mindset doesn't depend on your clothes," she said. Emphasising what she believes truly matters, the actress added, "A woman should know herself, her values, and who she is. That's what matters."

Her Take On Feminism

Sharing her understanding of feminism, Shilpa said confidence and self-awareness are more important than outward appearances. According to her, a woman's identity should not be defined by what she wears or the choices she makes in her personal life.

Recent Controversy

Shilpa's comments come amid the controversy surrounding her recent admission that she had fabricated sexual harassment allegations against a producer in the past.

The revelation drew widespread criticism, with actress Hina Khan stating that such remarks could discourage or undermine genuine survivors from speaking up.

Shilpa later responded to Hina's criticism, questioning her right to comment on the matter and accusing her of seeking attention by reacting to the interview, further fuelling the public exchange between the two actresses.

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