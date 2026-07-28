Shilpa Shinde says family kicked her out of her own house: 'Main anaath hoon'

Shilpa Shinde broke down on Lock Upp 2 as she revealed she was asked to leave her home days after shoulder surgery and has cut ties with her family.

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 turned emotional after actress Shilpa Shinde shared one of the most difficult experiences of her life. During the task, she revealed that despite having a family, she feels like an orphan and claimed she was forced to leave her own home just days after undergoing surgery.

'I have a family, but I feel like an orphan'

Shilpa had to reveal one of her secrets after Shivangi Joshi exposed her during the task, putting her at risk in the game.

Opening up about her personal life, the actress said, "Log family family bolte hain, logon ke pass family nahi hoti aur mere pass family hoke bhi main anaath hoon. Main koi sympathy gain nahi kar rahi hoon. Main shelter house main rehti hoon jab bhi aati hoon aur Karjat mera second home tha but ab voh mera first home hai. Kyunki I have almost left Mumbai."

'I left my house five days after surgery'

Recalling the incident, Shilpa revealed that it happened around three years ago after she underwent shoulder surgery. She claimed that her brother had been influenced by his wife, while her mother was influenced by her brother.

"On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house. Now you'll ask, 'Were they really so bad that they threw you out?' No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn't stop me because she had come under my brother's influence," she said.

'I have become a doormat'

Shilpa also said she could relate to fellow contestant Harshad Chopda because she saw parts of herself in him. According to the actress, always being available for others eventually led people to take her for granted.

"When you're always available for people, they take advantage of you. They use you, and you become a doormat. I have been the doormat in my own family," she said.

She revealed that whenever she visits Mumbai, she stays in hotels instead of her family home. While she tells people she wants privacy because of guests, she admitted the real reason is that she no longer has a relationship with her family.

Shilpa also shared that she has already written her will stating that she has no ties with them. She said her dream is to build a shelter home, which is one of the reasons she agreed to participate in Lock Upp 2.

'I don't want anyone's sympathy'

The actress said it is equally painful to have a family but still feel alone. She revealed that although she misses her mother, they now only speak over the phone because, according to Shilpa, her mother continues to be influenced by other family members.

Addressing the criticism she often faces, Shilpa said many people call her "toxic" and believe she cannot maintain relationships. However, she added that such comments no longer affect her.

Calling it her truth, Shilpa concluded that while many people portray a picture-perfect family, her reality has been very different.

About Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She has also appeared in shows including Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Sanjivani, Miss India and Chidiya Ghar. In 2017, she won Bigg Boss 11 and is currently seen as a contestant on Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix.