FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Shilpa Shinde says family kicked her out of her own house: 'Main anaath hoon'

Shilpa Shinde broke down on Lock Upp 2 as she revealed she was asked to leave her home days after shoulder surgery and has cut ties with her family.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shilpa Shinde says family kicked her out of her own house: 'Main anaath hoon'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 turned emotional after actress Shilpa Shinde shared one of the most difficult experiences of her life. During the task, she revealed that despite having a family, she feels like an orphan and claimed she was forced to leave her own home just days after undergoing surgery.

'I have a family, but I feel like an orphan'

Shilpa had to reveal one of her secrets after Shivangi Joshi exposed her during the task, putting her at risk in the game.

Opening up about her personal life, the actress said, "Log family family bolte hain, logon ke pass family nahi hoti aur mere pass family hoke bhi main anaath hoon. Main koi sympathy gain nahi kar rahi hoon. Main shelter house main rehti hoon jab bhi aati hoon aur Karjat mera second home tha but ab voh mera first home hai. Kyunki I have almost left Mumbai."

'I left my house five days after surgery'

Recalling the incident, Shilpa revealed that it happened around three years ago after she underwent shoulder surgery. She claimed that her brother had been influenced by his wife, while her mother was influenced by her brother.

"On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house. Now you'll ask, 'Were they really so bad that they threw you out?' No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn't stop me because she had come under my brother's influence," she said.

'I have become a doormat'

Shilpa also said she could relate to fellow contestant Harshad Chopda because she saw parts of herself in him. According to the actress, always being available for others eventually led people to take her for granted.

"When you're always available for people, they take advantage of you. They use you, and you become a doormat. I have been the doormat in my own family," she said.

She revealed that whenever she visits Mumbai, she stays in hotels instead of her family home. While she tells people she wants privacy because of guests, she admitted the real reason is that she no longer has a relationship with her family.

Shilpa also shared that she has already written her will stating that she has no ties with them. She said her dream is to build a shelter home, which is one of the reasons she agreed to participate in Lock Upp 2.

'I don't want anyone's sympathy'

The actress said it is equally painful to have a family but still feel alone. She revealed that although she misses her mother, they now only speak over the phone because, according to Shilpa, her mother continues to be influenced by other family members.

Addressing the criticism she often faces, Shilpa said many people call her "toxic" and believe she cannot maintain relationships. However, she added that such comments no longer affect her.

Calling it her truth, Shilpa concluded that while many people portray a picture-perfect family, her reality has been very different.

About Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She has also appeared in shows including Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Sanjivani, Miss India and Chidiya Ghar. In 2017, she won Bigg Boss 11 and is currently seen as a contestant on Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues threat to Donald Trump's wife, son
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical: Sudeepta Rana's experience in preventing failures after launch
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe after Lock Upp 2 exit
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored | What happened
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement