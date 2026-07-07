Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her after false sexual harassment case: 'Used Sam, daam dhand bhed'

Television actress Shilpa Shinde once again addressed her controversial false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli during her appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde once again addressed her controversial false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli during her appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

The actress, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, found herself in a heated discussion with fellow contestants Yogesh Rawat and Riyaz Ali over the issue.

Fellow Contestants Question Her Actions

During the conversation, Yogesh and Riyaz shared their views on the matter. While Yogesh said he had gone through a similar experience and therefore disagreed with Shilpa's actions, Riyaz stated that false allegations can ruin a man's life.

Responding to them, Shilpa defended her decision and said, "I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn't fight for herself. He's good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)"

When Yogesh refused to agree with her, the actress ended the conversation by saying, "I am right, you are just a kid. You'll realise when something like this happens to you."

What Was The Shilpa Shinde-Sanjay Kohli Dispute?

The controversy dates back to 2016 when Shilpa exited the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Her departure led to a public fallout with the show's producers.

At the time, the production house accused the actress of being unprofessional, while Shilpa claimed that she had not received her dues and alleged that she faced harassment and an unhealthy work environment on the sets.

A year later, she also filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. The matter was eventually settled outside court.

Actress Recently Admitted The Allegations Were False

During a recent appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa made a surprising revelation and admitted that the sexual harassment allegations were not true.

Explaining her decision, she had said, "At that time, I filed the complaint because I felt I had no other option left. All doors were closed on me."

She further revealed that she was aware of the seriousness of making such allegations because of her legal background. According to Shilpa, the dispute was later resolved through an out-of-court settlement, after which she received her pending payments.

As part of the settlement, both sides agreed not to speak publicly about the matter.

Shilpa Returns To 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' After Nine Years

Shilpa originally played the popular character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Her comic timing and signature dialogue delivery made her a household name, and the show became a major success. Following her exit, actress Shubhangi Atre stepped into the role. Now, nearly nine years later, Shilpa has returned to the sitcom and is once again playing Angoori Bhabhi.