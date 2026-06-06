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Shilpa Shinde's fake harassment case: AICWA writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis, demands probe

AICWA has sought Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' intervention after Shilpa Shinde admitted that the sexual harassment case she filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was false.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Shilpa Shinde's fake harassment case: AICWA writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis, demands probe
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Television actress Shilpa Shinde's recent confession regarding the sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli has triggered fresh reactions from industry bodies.

The latest to weigh in is the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a thorough probe into the matter.

The controversy resurfaced after Shilpa, during an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, admitted that the allegations she had levelled against Kohli during their 2017 dispute were not genuine.

Reacting to the development, AICWA issued a statement expressing concern over the actress' remarks. The association said that filing false complaints can have severe consequences for those accused and their families.

Condemning such actions, the body stated, "Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

AICWA further pointed out that false complaints could negatively impact genuine survivors of harassment by creating doubts around legitimate cases. According to the association, incidents of this nature make it harder for real victims to come forward and seek justice.

At the same time, the organisation stressed that one case should not be used to undermine the experiences of women who have genuinely faced exploitation in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the issue, AICWA said, "Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect, and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims."

The association also called upon the Maharashtra government to look into the matter and determine whether legal action is warranted.

Urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene, AICWA stated that there should be a "fair and thorough examination of this matter." It further added, "If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice."

Concluding its statement, the association said, "Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately."

The issue stems from Shilpa's fallout with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2017. Following her exit from the show, the actress had accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct. Years later, while reflecting on the dispute during the podcast, she acknowledged that the complaint was filed amid her conflict with the production team and admitted that the allegations were false.

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