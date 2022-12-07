Search icon
Shilpa Shinde returns to sitcoms seven years after Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai with Maddam Sir, says 'I relate to it...'

Your favourite Angoori Bhabhi is all set to return to television but in an entirely different character.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde marks her return to sitcoms after a gap of seven years. Shinde who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, will now be making her comeback in comedy with Sony Sab's Maddam Sir. Yes, the actress will now be seen in the hit series, and she confirmed her presence to the media.

While speaking to ETimes, Shilpa affirmed that she is going to be a part of the show. "The show has been on air for quite some time and is appreciated for its clean and amazing slapstick comedy. One can’t decline such an offer,” Shilpa said. Giving out a few details about her character, Shinde added that her character was in the police but quit the job and put her dreams on the back burner to focus on her marriage.

Shinde added that her character's dreams remained unfulfilled, but she decides to bounce back after many years. The actress further stated that the upcoming storyline will be about her character coming back to work, and how she reacts to different situations. Shilpa even stated that she relates to the title of the show. "Everyone who has worked with me at home addressed me as ‘boss’ or ‘sir’ because they have seen me go out and work," Shilpa asserted.

For the unversed, Shilpa became an overnight sensation with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain. However, she left the show within a year, and it was followed by a series of controversies in which Shilpa was called 'unprofessional' by producers. Whereas, Shilpa accuses the crew and producer of mental harassment. Later, Shilpa participated in Bigg Boss 11, and she went on to become the winner of the season. During her stint with BB, Shilpa faced producer Vikas Gupta, and they had a history of bad blood. However, till the show came to an end, they sorted out their differences. 

