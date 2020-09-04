Shilpa Shinde lashes out at 'Gangs of Filmistaan' producers, tells them to 'stop telling lies'

Television actor and former winner of reality show Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde recently lashed out at the producers of the non-fiction offering Gangs of Filmistaan -- Preeti and Neeti Simoes -- for spreading lies about her.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner, while sharing screenshots of her chat with the producers, accused actor Sunil Grover of taking over all the scenes and the showrunners of maintaining an unhealthy work environment. On Thursday, Shinde shared screenshots of e-mails and text messages she exchanged with the producers to shed more light on the controversy.

In a series of posts, Shinde accused the producers and asked them to stop telling lies about her. She wrote along with screenshots of the e-mail exchange, "Dear, Preeti/Neeti @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”.Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note."

In another post, taking to her Instagram account, Shinde shared the WhatsApp chat between Preeti Simoes and her and captioned it,""THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.. "Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI"..So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this.. So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best."

In the chat, Shinde has highlighted the fact that working long hours on the sets during the COVID-19 pandemic was perhaps dangerous for her health. She added that she had begun to develop symptoms for the disease.

Shinde, who is part of the show, decided to quit it, owing to her disagreements with the producers on casting, safety, working conditions and more importantly because of Sunil Grover, who is also a part of the said show.

"I had mentioned I would not like to work with Sunil Grover simply because I don't want to be working as a prop for the show as he loves to do every single thing and there is absolutely no match to his level of energy ," read a few lines written in one of the screenshots shared by the actor.

Shinde also added that she came to know of Sunil's involvement in the show from outside. "I learned it from outside that Sunil is a part of the show and upon seeking clarity from you about the news, you confirmed that his part is different from mine and we won't be shooting together," a part of the e-mail read.

In the email exchange, Shinde has categorically mentioned that there was "no proper briefing," and alleged that it was a 'one-sided contract'. She added that last minute changes in scripts, shoot hours extending beyond stipulated hours and inadequate costume fittings were some of the things she has been adjusting with but could not anymore.

The email, which is dated August 29 - two days before Gangs Of Filmistan began airing, had a response from producer Neeti Simoes as well. It read, "Hi Shilpa, we would not like to make you a part of the show if you are not comfortable. However, let's speak once tomorrow. I will understand all your grievances and we can arrive on a suitable conclusion for you. We will always end things at a positive note."

In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Preeti Simoes denied all of Shinde's allegations and said that her team is following every guideline and the audit team can come and check whenever they want.

BollywoodLife quoted an entertainment portal. In the report, Preeti said, "Shilpa is an extremely senior actor and she is also a very talented girl. After our last experience of working with her in a web show during the last IPL, genuinely we thought, she is one of the most professional girls to work with and she did not give us any trouble at all. Her and Sunil Grover's chemistry on screen was so brilliant and which was so appreciated by the audience that we thought that it would be great to repeat the pairing."

She further added, "There is an audit team that sits and monitors all the protocols and the SOP that happen on sets. They keep a watchful eye. There is a doctor and ambulance on set so we cannot take these things lightly for sure. All the apprehension that she has and has claimed, I don't know where it is coming from because those are not true. Everyone who's coming on the set is living with their family in Mumbai so whether it is me as a producer, I live with my grandmother who's 80 years old and I have to go back home to her. Similarly, Sunil lives with his 10-year-old son, Sugandha lives with her parents, everyone on the sets from my online director to my makeup artists, the spot team everyone is living with their family."

Shinde has earlier worked with Sunil Grover on the comedy show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan in 2018.